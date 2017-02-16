Neighbors race to help man shot in car

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – It was just after 4 p.m. when Sarah Hardin saw a man crawl out of his car and over the hood after being shot in the face.

“The way he looked,” Hardin said. “It was just horrible.”

It happened on Lytle St, in the Portland neighborhood, Thursday afternoon.

Police haven’t identified the man but say he crashed his car into a nearby home after being shot.

Hardin called 911 as her fiancé, Daniel Devore, tried to help the man shot.

“I was scared to death because he was gushing blood out of the side of his face,” Devore said. "I'm not going to sit by and let a dude bleed to death in front of my house."

Hearing sirens, Devore ran out to flag down help.

“If I wouldn't have went back there, they probably wouldn't have gotten here in time because some of the police were going down Bank Street, towards downtown,” Devore said.

The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital. Police say he’s in critical condition but may survive.

“It's a relief,” Devore said.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

