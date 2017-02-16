Gun tossed out car window near school, dismissal delayed - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Gun tossed out car window near school, dismissal delayed

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Dismissal was delayed for hundreds of Jefferson County Public School students Thursday.

According to MetroSafe, a suspect tossed a gun out the window during a traffic stop near Shawnee High School around 2:15 p.m.

JCPS officials confirmed the school was placed on lockdown and students were held in the building until the scene was cleared around 3 p.m.

