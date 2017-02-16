Dad surprises twins at Norton Commons Elementary

Lieutenant Dwelly gave his two daughters the surprise of a lifetime. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - There's one thing most kids love, a good surprise. But Thursday, a surprise at Norton Commons Elementary in Prospect brought a kind of joy to twin girls that's on another level.

Third-graders Addison and Morgan Dwelly have been missing their dad for about a year. Lieutenant Lukas Dwelly just arrived home after being stationed in Djibouti, Africa.

His wife and school officials were able to quickly pull together a surprise his daughters will never forget.

Addison and Morgan love a good pep rally, from the cheerleaders, to the basketball team and the school's best problem solvers. Thursday afternoon, all the Norton Commons Elementary teams were celebrated and a special guest gave the Dwelly twins, the surprise of their life.

Near the end of the pep rally, an announcement is made on the loud speaker,

"Our special guest, please come through the tunnel." With that, the twins eyes got big, they started seeing what looked like a familiar figure coming into the gym, they jumped up with a glimpse of their dad walking in and their reaction?

It was an emotional moment most people wouldn't mind seeing again and again.

"I saw my Poppy coming through and I just ran to him!" Morgan said.

Other than Facetime, the girls hadn't seen their Poppy for a year, but they know exactly where the Navy intelligence officer has been.

"He was in Djibouti Africa!" the two shouted.

Lieutenant Dwelly told us about seeing his daughters after such a long wait.

"It's just real overwhelming," Dwelly said. "I've been off the plane for two hours now and to be here with my family reunited after a year is pretty special."

The surprise reunion came with 36 hours notice, thanks to wife Lisa and school officials.

"They have been asking every day, is today the day that Poppy's coming home?" Lisa said.

What did the girls miss most? They smiled and screamed in unison, "Everything!"

The big reveal came on the Lieutenants 40th Birthday, the best gift he says he's ever gotten.

"I just thank God," he said. "It's where the strength comes from, these two and with Lisa and to be able to think we got through this together."

WATCH: Connie Leonard's report here.

The Lieutenant has six weeks off, he says he's looking forward to a sense of normalcy in his life for that time.

Morgan chimed in, her dad will also get to enjoy relaxing in a comfy bed.



