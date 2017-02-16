'Day Without Immigrants' strike shuts down some local businesses

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Across the country Thursday immigrants participated in what was called a “Day Without Immigrants” strike.



Dozens of immigrant business owners in Louisville and southern Indiana participated in the strike.



People peeked into store fronts turning away with a look of confusion, wondering why some of their favorite lunch spots were closed in the middle of the day.



“It's the smallest thing we could possibly do today but it's something you know and those little things add up,” Gary Miller said.



Miller encountered closed signs while picking a place to eat, but still supports the strike that encouraged participants to stay home from work.



The goal was to show the power American immigrants have on the economy.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ 'Day Without Immigrants': Protest closes restaurants in US

+ Dad surprises twins at Norton Commons Elementary

+ Bardstown man facing 20 child porn charges



However, some businesses owners, like the owner of Santa Fe Mexican Grill in south Louisville, do not see much power in the strike.



“Not at any moment did I think of closing my business,” Fransico Brizeno said.



On a “Day Without Immigrants” Brizeno ran around his restaurant catering to a full dining room. He has been in business for almost two decades.



“I would lose the reputation that I have with my restaurant serving the American community,” Brizeno said.



WATCH: Andreina Centlivre’s report



As an immigrant, Brizeno said he doesn't agree with the political discourse concerning immigration policy. But he also doesn't think closing his place of business, preventing his employees from making money and denying his customers a bite to eat sends the right message.



“I contribute with my business so that this country progresses and become better,” Brizeno said.



The “Day Without Immigrants” protest was planned to last one day.



Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.