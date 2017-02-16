Utica town marshal presses on without volunteer officers

Prior to Feb. 9, the Utica Police Department was composed of seven volunteer officers and two paid, part-time officers. (Source: WAVE 3 News file)

BY ELIZABETH DEPOMPEI

News and Tribune

UTICA, IN (News and Tribune) - A week after town council members voted to suspend its police reserve program, Utica's top law enforcement official says the town isn't being kept safe.

Prior to Feb. 9, the Utica Police Department was composed of seven volunteer officers and two paid, part-time officers, including Town Marshal Eric Balingit. But after weeks of discussion over allegations of misconduct, the Utica Town Council decided to suspend the reserve program.

The move meant six reserve officers were removed from the department, with just one reserve officer (Richard Clark) allowed to stay on. Balingit and his chief deputy remain on staff, but Balingit said it's gotten much harder for them to do their jobs.

"The town is not being kept safe and they don't have the regular patrols," Balingit said Wednesday. "So anything can happen ... and everybody knows that Utica does not have the reserve program anymore, so I think that's a strong liability issue that we have there."

Clark County Sheriff's Department Capt. Scottie Maples said sheriff's officers will continue to respond to Utica as needed, as they have always done. Maples said officers patrol throughout the county, but there aren't necessarily extra patrols in Utica.

"We've always assisted Utica on police activity and we're continuing to do that," Maples said.

Balingit said Utica has the same type of activity that bigger cities might, including drug use and domestic violence. He admits those kind of calls don't happen every day, but he can already see that the town is lacking traffic enforcement, an issue at the forefront of the town council's concerns about the department.

Efforts to reorganize the department began after councilman Hank Dorman said he received complaints that police officers were unnecessarily ticketing drivers for not stopping at stop signs. Dorman previously told the News and Tribune that he also believed officers were profiling drivers.

Dorman said he was witness to one instance in which an officer wrongfully ticketed a driver for not stopping at a stop sign last month. Dorman confronted the officer at the time, but he denies allegations that he pinned the officer against the patrol car.

Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull confirmed Wednesday that he has received a report from the Indiana State Police regarding the incident. The alleged charge is battery to a law enforcement official, but formal charges have not been filed. Mull said his office is still reviewing the report.

During a special council meeting on Jan. 20, Dorman made a motion to "reorganize" the police department. At the time, Dorman said Balingit should be terminated from his position for poor management of the reserve program.

After follow-up meetings and more discussion — which included Balingit's attorney — efforts to remove the town marshal were abandoned. Instead, the council voted 3-2 to suspend the reserve program.

Town Council Vice President Jimmy Carter, councilwoman Martha Whetsell and Dorman made up the majority vote. When asked if Dorman should recuse himself from the matter given the allegations he assaulted a Utica police officer, Carter said he did not consider it a conflict of interest. Dorman did not return a message seeking comment left on his cell phone Wednesday morning.

The ordinance also states that given "a series of serious reports" regarding the department, an investigation is "necessary." Carter said it's likely the council will request the sheriff's office to conduct an investigation. But, he said, he doesn't suspect any criminal activity.

"I think it's just a lack of doing their duty," Carter said.

Carter said he's personally received complaints that officers aren't patrolling the town. He also says Balingit isn't putting in the required 20 hours a week.

A second ordinance outlining Balingit's responsibilities was passed unanimously at the Feb. 9 meeting. Balingit is now required to deliver "verified work and service reports" detailing his work to the council each month.

Balingit will also be responsible for training all reserve officers, including a segment on "legal standards" for stopping vehicles "and constitutional issues connected to that act." Per the ordinance, the council reserves the right to add requirements of the marshal position "from time to time."

Balingit, who also works at Central Alarm in Sellersburg, said he already puts in the required time every week. As for officer presence, Balingit said the town has had close to 24-hour coverage, and that increased traffic enforcement at certain stop signs was in response to community complaints.

Furthermore, Balingit said, if Dorman or others had expressed their concerns to him directly, the issues could have been addressed and resolved.

"But then they want to make it into a bigger thing and have erroneous allegations against the department and against me," Balingit said. "In all honesty, I think they just want me out."

Balingit may be able to keep his job at the department, but he's worried he won't be able to replace the reserve officers he's lost. All officers would have to reapply for their positions, undergo another round of background checks and be interviewed by Balingit, the town attorney and up to two council members.

Balingit said of the six former reserve officers who lost their policing powers in Utica, none of them plan to reapply.

"Because of what's going on and we've been in the news and things like that, we will be very hard-pressed to find anybody that would want to work with the Utica Police Department," he said.

"At this point, we just keep on working. Like I said, I'll comply with every ordinance that they passed and all I can hope for is that they will lay off a little bit and let me do my job."

Carter said the council will see if Balingit follows the new guidelines, but maintains that Balingit should be replaced by someone "that would give us more time and effort."

"I just want to get this mess over with and get the police protection that the people of Utica deserve," Carter said.