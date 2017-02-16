Senate Bill to give criminal offenders 2nd chance gets Bevin's support

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - A Senate Bill aiming to help criminal offenders have a second chance received support from Republican Governor Matt Bevin.



The Judiciary Committee discussed Senate Bill 120 Thursday morning, which would lessen the burden of an offender who is considered poor of having to serve time for not paying court costs.



The bill would also strengthen substance abuse and job readiness programs for offenders looking to rehabilitate themselves.

Bevin said, “I think it gives us a chance to set an example of how Kentucky takes care of Kentuckians and assimilates them while not compromising what we're doing for safety in terms of the Commonwealth as a whole.”



The bill would also ensure that those convicted of many reckless homicide or manslaughter cases to serve at least half of a sentence - or 85 percent if it involves the death of a peace officer or firefighter in the line of duty.



