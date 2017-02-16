UPS hands out $1.4M in bonus checks

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A program that helps students earn a living and an education at the same time surprised some of its participants.

Early Thursday morning UPS handed out bonus checks to those in the Metro College Program.



All the participants in the program work at UPS overnight and attend college classes during the day.



Students get paid for their work at UPS, but the company also pays for their college tuition. Good grades earn those employees bonus checks.

University of Louisville freshman Tishauna Tinsley said, "I think it’s a great thing especially because I work hard in school and I work hard doing my job. So at the end of the day, I feel like I kind of deserve it, so it's also a plus.”



UPS handed out more than $1.4 million in bonus checks.

