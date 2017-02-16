Bill against cross county busing clears a hurdle

House Bill 151 would allow parents in JCPS to send their children to their neighborhood, or nearest school. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Could a $70 million busing bill for Jefferson County Public Schools be cut by more than half? That's what one lawmaker said as his proposal cleared a hurdle Thursday.

House Bill 151 would allow parents in JCPS to send their children to their neighborhood, or nearest school.

"If they do not want to go there, they do not have to go there," Representative Kevin Bratcher said.



Bratcher is behind the bill that he said would drastically reduce cross county busing. He said students would still be allowed to attend magnet schools if they chose to do so.

"Putting a child on a bus for a day is not part of the educational program in my mind," he said.

JCPS Superintendent Dr. Donna Hargens argued top performing schools would be filled by those who live closest to them, closing the door to those who live farther away.

The bill passed the House Education Committee. Others were not in favor.

"I would have never been with white students had it not been for busing," Attica Scott, who represents House District 41, said during the hearing.

Hargens said the bill would lead to segregation and deprive students in low income neighborhoods of opportunities.

"The bill would have a negative impact on student learning and would actually widen student achievement gaps," Hargens said.

Hargens said the district currently transports 70,000 students and she expects that number would remain the same even if the bill is passed.

If the bill is passed, it would not take effect until 2019. Bratcher said students would be grandfathered into their current school and would not be displaced.

The bill will now go to the full House for a vote next week.

