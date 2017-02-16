GCCS asks parents to 'sign yellow' to renovate 3 schools

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Greater Clark County Schools hosted a rally Thursday where officials asked people to sign a petition to support renovations at three schools.



The district wants to change floor plans at Northaven Elementary, Charlestown Middle and River Valley Middle School. All three are considered open concept schools.

GCCS superintendent Dr. Andrew Melin said, “Those are schools that have very few walls and doors. So once you get into the building, people can basically go wherever they want. So that's a safety issue in this day and age that we want, need to take care of.”

Melin said it's not only a safety issue, but also affects learning. Students can hear what's happening in other classrooms, which can be distracting.



The district began circulating a petition asking people to "sign yellow" to support the renovations. But a group opposed is circulating their own petition.



Each group will get 31 days to collect as many signatures as they can, then the group with the most signatures wins.

