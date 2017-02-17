3 Bellarmine rolls to 96-72 win over McKendree

Knights roll to 23rd win of season with 96-72 win over McKendree 2/16/2017 | Men's Basketball | Box Score LOUISVILLE, Ky.-The No. 3/4 Bellarmine Knights turned in another efficient performance in dispatching the visiting McKendree Bearcats 96-72 on Thursday night in a Great Lakes Valley Conference game in Knights Hall.



Bellarmine (23-3, 15-1 GLVC) shot a robust 56.4 percent and five players reached double digits as the Knights won for the 10th time in a row and extended their home win streak to 39 games.



No Bellarmine player logged more than 22 minutes with Adam Eberhard pacing the Knights offensively with 17 points while adding team-highs of seven rebounds and four assists.



Rusty Troutman added 16 for Bellarmine as the 6-5 senior made six of nine field goals and went 2-for-3 from the 3-point line.



"We had a great week of practice, a great weak of preparation, and we transferred it into competition," said Bellarmine Coach Scott Davenport. "We really got to utilize our bench a lot, which is important in these Thursday-Saturday games."



Bellarmine never trailed as they opened up a 10-point lead less than six minutes into the game. McKendree kept competitive by drilling seven of 16 first half triples, but the Knights equaled that performance and took a 51-32 lead into halftime.



After the break, the Bearcats (9-15, 3-13 GLVC) whittled the Bellarmine lead to just 14 at 55-41 with 17:33 remaining. However, the Knights responded with a 20-2 run over the next 6:40 to blow the game open.



Thirteen different Knights entered the scoring column tonight with Ben Weyer and Brent Weyer coming off the bench to pour in 11 and 10 points respectively while Skyler Hunter ripped down six rebounds in just seven minutes of action.



Bellarmine won the battle of the backboards 36-29, and the Knights held McKendree to just 40.3 percent shooting. The Bearcats hoisted up 36 triples on the night, converting 14.



On Saturday, Bellarmine will celebrate homecoming as they host Illinois Springfield in a 3:15 p.m. game.



