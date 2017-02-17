5 students taken to hospital with minor injuries after JCPS bus, car collide

The collision was reported about 8:20 a.m. Friday. (Source: Raycom News Network)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Five students were transported as a precaution to Norton Children's Hospital with minor injuries after a bus from Jefferson County Public Schools collided with a passenger vehicle Friday morning, a JCPS spokeswoman said.

JCPS bus #153 was involved in the accident about 8:20 a.m. at Blanton Lane and St. Andrews Church Road in the Pleasure Ridge Park area.

Another JCPS spokeswoman said eight students from Watson Elementary School were on board.

Three students were taken on to school.



The bus was a substitute for bus #0563, according to JCPS.

