Suspect arrested in Germantown homicide

Boyington was charged with complicity murder, first-degree burglary, and first-degree wanton endangerment. (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police have arrested a suspect in the Sunday morning shooting death of a 60-year-old man in the Germantown neighborhood.

Anthony D. Boyington, 38, was arrested Friday morning.

RELATED STORIES:

+ Police investigating homicide in Germantown

+ Man murdered on E. St. Catherine St. identified

Boyington was charged with complicity murder, first-degree burglary, and first-degree wanton endangerment.

Boyington was involved in an altercation early Friday morning with a woman police said. She asked Boyington to leave her apartment, he then allegedly grabbed her by the throat and pushed her against a door.

When the woman ran away from him, he chased her with an open pocket knife. According to his arrest report, Boyington bragged about the Germantown murder to the woman.

Anthony W. McIntyre, 60, was found dead of a gunshot wound in an apartment in 900 Block of East St. Catherine Street around 8:35 a.m. February 12th.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.