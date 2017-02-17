Woman charged in gas station robbery

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville woman has been arrested in connection with a gas station robbery on Thursday night.

Louisville Metro Police arrested Emily Muncy, 24, on Thursday.

Muncy was charged with first-degree robbery.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Suspect arrested in Germantown homicide

+ Utica town marshal presses on without volunteer officers

+ Facebook post adds different angle to 18-year-old's murder

Just before 10 p.m. Thursday, Muncy walked into the Shell Gas Station at 1123 South Floyd Street.

According to her arrest report, Muncy said she was armed with a weapon then demanded cash. Muncy ran off before getting any money.

LMPD said they found Muncy as she was running away.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.