Woman charged in gas station robbery

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville woman has been arrested in connection with a gas station robbery on Thursday night.

Louisville Metro Police arrested Emily Muncy, 24, on Thursday. 

Muncy was charged with first-degree robbery. 

Just before 10 p.m. Thursday, Muncy walked into the Shell Gas Station at 1123 South Floyd Street. 

According to her arrest report, Muncy said she was armed with a weapon then demanded cash. Muncy ran off before getting any money. 

LMPD said they found Muncy as she was running away. 

