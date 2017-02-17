Police charge woman in alleged assault using baseball bats

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A woman has been arrested for her role in an alleged assault in which police say the victim suffered serious physical injuries.

>> MUGSHOTS: February 2017 Roundup

Tiffany N. Barbee, 36, is charged with assault and criminal trespassing.

Louisville Metro police say Barbee was one of a group of people armed with metal baseball bats and knives who chased down their victim in the 1600 block of S. 30th Street. The crowd cornered the victim in the rear of a home and began beating and stabbing him, according to the arrest report.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Suspect arrested in Germantown homicide

+ Woman charged in gas station robbery

+ Neighbors race to help man shot in car

In addition to charges from the assault, Barbee was wanted on outstanding warrants for theft after failing to return furnishings to a rental company and for terroristic threatening.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.