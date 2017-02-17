Man fleeing police caused school lockdown

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - When Louisville Metro police attempted to stop a car for having an expired license plate, the driver sped off and caused a JCPS high school to be placed on lockdown.

Around 2:15 p.m. Thursday, LMPD officers attempted to stop a Ford Focus at 41st Street and Muhammad Ali Blvd. because the car license plate had expired in January. Police said the driver refused to stop and sped into a parking lot at the Academy @ Shawnee and quickly stopped.

Officers said the driver, James V. Weathers, 35, reached into the back seat of the car and concealed a .45 caliber handgun between the seat cushions. Weathers then jumped out of the car and began yelling and cursing at police. The Academy at Shawnee was placed briefly on lockdown, according to LMPD.

Weathers was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property, tampering with physical evidence, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, disorderly conduct and a traffic charge for the expired registration plate.

