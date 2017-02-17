18-year-old charged in drive-by shooting

Miles was charged with first-degree assault and two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment. (Source: LMPD)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An 18-year-old has been charged in a drive-by that occurred earlier this month.

LMPD arrested Jaquan Miles on Thursday. Miles was charged with first-degree assault and two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

Miles and three others drove by the McDonalds at 3340 Taylor Boulevard and started shooting according to police.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Police charge woman in alleged assault using baseball bats

+ Woman charged in gas station robbery

+ Suspect arrested in Germantown homicide

A 22-year-old man was hit and suffered serious life threatening injuries.

Two other men were also shot at but were not hit.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.