18-year-old charged in drive-by shooting - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

18-year-old charged in drive-by shooting

Miles was charged with first-degree assault and two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.  (Source: LMPD) Miles was charged with first-degree assault and two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.  (Source: LMPD)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An 18-year-old has been charged in a drive-by that occurred earlier this month. 

LMPD arrested Jaquan Miles on Thursday. Miles was charged with first-degree assault and two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment. 

Miles and three others drove by the McDonalds at 3340 Taylor Boulevard and started shooting according to police. 

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM
Police charge woman in alleged assault using baseball bats
Woman charged in gas station robbery
Suspect arrested in Germantown homicide

A 22-year-old man was hit and suffered serious life threatening injuries. 

Two other men were also shot at but were not hit. 

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly