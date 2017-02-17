UPDATE: Student robbed outside Jeffersontown High, security heightened

JEFFERSONTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Security was heightened at Jeffersontown High School after an altercation outside the school.

Jeffersontown Police were called to investigate after an altercation outside the school said Jeffersontown Police Chief Ken Hatmaker.

A student was robbed at gunpoint on Friday afternoon.

The robbery suspect was gone before the police arrived according to Chief Hatmaker.

The student told others that they were going to "handle this" and did not notify police. Friends of the victim ran inside the school and said "he had a gun" according to police.

ALSO ON WAVE3.COM

+ Bill against cross-county busing clears hurdle

+ Neighbors race to help man shot in car

+ Dad surprises twins at elementary school

“We do know who it is, a juvenile suspect, and they're looking for him,” said Chief Hatmaker.

Hatmaker said officers worked the best they could with "stale information but had to err on side of caution to heighten security at the school."

It has not been disclosed why the students were outside the school.

Jeffersontown High School students are expected to be dismissed on time

Nearby Tully Elementary was also on lockdown as a precaution. That lockdown was later lifted.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.