Deputy Jailer pleads not guilty after jail fight

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - A deputy jailer in Hardin County pleaded not guilty in court on Friday, after he was arrested and suspended with pay after a fight with a sheriff's deputy.

Deputy Jailer Joe Funk was arrested on February 8th after a dispute with Deputy Clennon Smith who was turning over inmate property. Funk was suspended the next day.

Funk's charged with menacing, resisting arrest, and assault on a police officer, a Class D felony.

The fight was caught on camera from the booking area of the detention center. There is no audio from the video.

According to police reports, Funk and Smith got into a fight after Smith tried to hand the property of an inmate over to Funk.

Funk is accused of throwing the property back. In the video you can see him move from around the booking gate, he walks toward Smith and he threw his arms up in the air. The deputy then pushed Funk. The two men start fighting and several people jump in. They separate.

According to a police report, Smith told Funk to get on the ground and another jailer jumped in. Smith told him to let go because Funk was under arrest.

Smith said Funk refused to comply with his demands to put his hands behind his back.

Then it got even more physical. Smith said he punched Funk several times. He was eventually placed in handcuffs and left with injuries.

In a statement, Funk said he had a bloody nose, swollen lip, sore neck and bruising on his hand. Funk said he was reluctant to follow Smith's commands because he didn't understand why he was being arrested.

Jailer Danny Allen and Hardin County Sheriff John Ward would not say if Smith and Funk had issues in the past.

Smith is still on the job.

Allen said Funk was taken into custody but not placed in a cell because his status as a jail employee might have made him a target for other inmates.

Funk is out of jail on a $5,000 bond. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

His attorney, Josh Schneider, declined comment.

Commonwealth's Attorney Mike Mann, of Bullitt County, will be the Special Prosecutor for this case.

Funk is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on March 10th, at 10 AM.

