Stabbing at restaurant brings heightened security at JCPS school

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A JCPS elementary school was placed on heightened security after an assault at a nearby restaurant.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

News App | Weather App

According to MetroSafe, a 911 call was received at 1:35 p.m. from Ciao, a restaurant at 1201 Payne St. Original reports said the caller stated a person entered the restaurant through a rear door and stabbed an employee. Louisville Metro police now say the employee, a man in his 30's, was outside the building on Cooper Ave. when a man came up to him and cut him across the abdomen.

Metro police used K9's in the search for the suspect, described as a white man of unknown age. The victim said his assailant ran off in an easterly direction.

LMPD said the victim was conscious and alert when he was taken to University of Louisville Hospital.

As a result, the security level at Breckinridge-Franklin Elementary School, located two blocks east of the restaurant, was raised for the remainder of the school day.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ 18-year-old charged in drive-by shooting

+ Man fleeing police caused school lock down

+ Woman charged in gas station robbery

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.