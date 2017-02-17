Louisville Zoo welcomes 2 new warthogs

Warthogs are found in most of Africa south of the Sahara. (Source: Louisville Zoo)

Digger and Riggs were born at the Erie Zoo in Pennsylvania. (Source: Louisville Zoo)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two new warthogs, Digger and Riggs, have made their home at Louisville Zoo.

The two one-year-old are regulars at the warthog exhibit's edge and Zoo leaders said they are already gaining fans.

Digger and Riggs were born at the Erie Zoo in Pennsylvania.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ IMAGES: Rescued horses improving

+ Bill against cross county busing clears a hurdle

+ Throwback Pegasus pin gives nod to 1973 design

Warthogs usually weigh between 100 – 300 pounds and can run up to 30 mph. They have large warts on the sides of their faces that work as shock absorbers.

Their eyes are situated high on their foreheads which allows them to see over a wide expanse of landscape while grazing. They also have exceptional senses of smell and hearing.

Warthogs are found in most of Africa south of the Sahara. Their habitats are open savannah grasslands and woodlands, and semi-arid bush.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.