Woman turns in Germantown murder suspect

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - She couldn't prevent a murder, but a Louisville woman's actions overnight Friday helped police make an arrest in a Sunday murder.

"I wish I could have stopped it, I wish I could have saved that man," she told us.

All week, neighbors have been scared not knowing who killed Tony McIntyre, 60, in his Germantown Apartment.

Several days later, they're resting easier with a suspect behind bars. We spoke with the woman who helped put him there and we are not revealing her identity.

"I can't sleep knowing someone else got killed," she said.

That's why the woman who was dating Anthony Boyington,38, says she had to turn him in.

She tells us, she couldn't believe it when Boyington admitted he killed neighbor, Tony McIntyre inside his apartment in the 900 block of St. Catherine Street.

She said McIntyre was one of the nicest people she had met in the neighborhood.

"Since I moved here, he was like 'hey neighbor, welcome to the neighborhood,'" she said.

She says Boyington told her when McIntyre opened his door, he was shot right away.

"Point blank," she said, "just shot him and took everything he had."

According to the police report, Boyington admitted his involvement in the murder.

She said after admitting he killed McIntyre he tried to attack her.

"He choked me real bad, where I couldn't breath and basically chased me with a knife." She told us, "I ran and hid behind some houses until the police arrived." She said, "I'm still petrified right now, petrified I can't stop crying, I can't sleep, I can't eat, knowing that a killer was in my home."

McIntyre had many friends on the street like Elton Williams.

"He served in the Navy and I served in the U.S. Army," Williams said.

The two veterans formed a tight bond and he's very happy the woman spoke up and an arrest was made.

"I really am because, Tony was one of a kind, he didn't mean to harm anybody and he was to me a real good friend." Williams said.

Boyington is charged with murder, burglary and wanton endangerment. Police say the investigation is still active.

