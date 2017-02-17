B-2 Stealth Bomber returning to Thunder Over Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - New additions to the Thunder Over Louisville airshow were announced Friday, including the B-2 Stealth Bomber.

The B-2 will be returning for the first time since 2012, according to a release from the Kentucky Derby Festival.

Other aircraft joining the airshow include an F-86 Fighter Jet celebrating the 70th anniversary of the 123rd Kentucky Air National Guard, and the B-25 Bomber commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Doolittle Raid.

The U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team will also participate in the show, for the first time since 2015.

The addition of the new Lincoln Bridge downtown decreased the size of the air box in which the planes can do their demonstration flights, according to KDF officials. This means the return of crowd-pleasing teams like the Navy Blue Angels or Air Force Thunderbirds in their entirety is unlikely. But Friday's announcement demonstrates the air show will continue to entertain its many fans.

“This year’s air show is shaping up to be one of the best ever,” said Mike Berry, Kentucky Derby Festival President & CEO. “The Thunder Crew works to make each year’s show new and different – from what’s in the air to the fireworks and the soundtrack, and this year will be another show you don’t want to miss.”

The theme of this year's show is "Thunder: Local & Original".

Other acts scheduled to perform include Billy Werth, Matt Younkin's Twin Beech 18, and aerobatic champion pilot Rob Holland.

