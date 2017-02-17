Murder, robbery suspect back in Louisville

Gerad Carter, 26, was accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint in October. (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Chicago man accused of murdering a 25-year-old man in the Park Hill neighborhood is back in Louisville.

Gerad Carter, 26, was accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint in October.

After his bond was lowered and he was released, LMPD said Carter killed John Grover, 25, on January 30th on Wilson Avenue then fled back to Chicago.

Carter was charged with murder, complicity murder, first-degree robbery, complicity first-degree robbery, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree wanton endangerment, and complicity tampering with physical evidence.

