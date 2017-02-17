5 questions with Louisville native walking in New York Fashion Week

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - New York Fashion Week just wrapped up. The shows are held annually in February and September and are considered among the major fashion weeks in the world. To be cast as a model to walk the runway is a big deal.



Louisville’s own Eli Epperson, who is just 18-years old, walked the catwalk in NYFW for the first time.

It’s a big change from Jefferson County High School, where he attended. Designers Calvin Klein and Raf Simons had exclusives, meaning he couldn’t do any other shows.

Eli works with Louisville talent agency Heyman Talent. In New York, where he stays with his aunt when he’s in town, he works with RE:Quest agency.



Here are my five questions with model Eli Epperson.



1) How did you get your break?

I got my break by coming out to NYC, and visited a couple agencies. I went to an open call for RE:Quest and eventually ended up signing there.



2) Did you always want to model?

I've always been interested in fashion and music but didn't know how it'd all culminate. I had a hard time getting used to the camera at first but now it comes easily.



3) What’s the biggest moment that sticks out for you since breaking into the modeling business?

Meeting Raf Simons. One of my favorite designers and one of the nicest people.



4) What advice do you have for others trying to break into the business?

I don’t really have any advice yet. Once I make it I’ll be able to get back to that question.



5) Are you nervous walking the catwalk?

No I don't get nervous walking. I just tell myself all you have to do is put one foot in front of the other and move.



