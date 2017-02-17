Shots fired at loaded school bus in Harrodsburg

HARRODSBURG, KY (WAVE) - Harrodsburg Police are responding to shots fired at a school bus full of children.

It happened on South East Street, LEX18 is reporting.

The bus was full of children leaving school. The scene is being described as "very active" at this time.

WAVE 3 News will update this story as more information becomes available.

