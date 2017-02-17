KY foster care panels in need of volunteers

37 counties in Kentucky are in need of volunteers. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky needs volunteers to help make sure abused and neglected children are put into safe homes.

Training sessions will soon begin for the Citizen Foster Care Review Board and volunteers are needed in 37 counties across Kentucky.

The sessions come after a report found that the state was failing children in the foster care system and case workers were overwhelmed with work.

>> RELATED STORY: Report: State does poor job of protecting abused, neglected kids

The Administrative Office of the Courts said that volunteers are needed to review cases of children placed in care because of dependency, neglect, or abuse.

The panels' job is to ensure that children are placed in safe, permanent homes as quickly as possible.

Volunteers are needed in Barren, Boyle, Bracken, Butler, Christian, Clay, Crittenden, Edmonson, Fayette, Floyd, Grayson, Hancock, Hardin, Hart, Jefferson, Knott, Laurel, Lawrence, Lincoln, Livingston, Logan, Lyon, Magoffin, Mason, Monroe, Muhlenberg, Oldham, Perry, Powell, Russell, Simpson, Taylor, Todd, Trigg, Trimble, Warren and Wayne counties. Volunteers don't to live in these counties to take part.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ B-2 Stealth Bomber returning to Thunder Over Louisville

+ Louisville Zoo welcomes 2 new warthogs

+ IMAGES: Rescued horses improving

All volunteers must complete a six-hour initial training session. Volunteers are encouraged to apply as soon as possible so they may be scheduled for training in their area.

Training sessions will take place on March 3rd in Jefferson County, March 17th in Warren County, April 1st in Fayette County, April 22nd in Pulaski County, and April 29nd in Boone County.

Potential volunteers must agree to a criminal record and Central Registry check.

Click here for more information and apply to be a volunteer.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.