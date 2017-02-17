Indiana Attorney General warns of new phone scam

The Indiana Attorney General is issuing a warning about a new kind of phone scam. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - If you receive a call from an unknown number simply asking "Can you hear me?", Indiana officials are advising you to hang up immediately.

The Consumer Protection Division of the Attorney General's office said it continues to receive complaints about calls such as that, which are attempting to confirm working phone numbers.

Authorities also expressed concern that callers could use the answer of "yes" from someone in a fraudulent way, to claim they are verifications or agreements that can be used as a premise for billing people for goods or services they didn't actually order.

But the CPD did say so far it hasn't received any complaints of people being scammed out of money as a direct result of these calls.

Anyone who receives these calls is asked to report them to the Attorney General's office at 1-800-382-5516.

