AT&T fiber internet expands to Jeffersonville, New Albany

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) – AT&T is bringing faster internet to southern Indiana.



The company announced on Friday it will bring 1 gigabit fiber internet to parts of New Albany and Jeffersonville.

The speeds are up to 20 times faster than regular broadband.



AT&T and Google have been battling over fiber since 2015 when Google announced it was considering bringing its own fiber service to Louisville.

For more information on AT&T Fiber, click here.

