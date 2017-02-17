Louisville residents urged to signup for street sweeping alerts

Mayor Fischer said mail and text alerts will help avoid fines and towing. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - With winter giving way to spring, the city of Louisville is reminding people to be careful where they park in order to avoid a ticket.

Street sweeping is about to start up again and Mayor Greg Fischer is encouraging residents to sign up for automatic notices.

The city started sending text and email notices last year in order to give residents ample time to find alternative parking. Violators who park on affected streets are subject to a citation and/or towing.

"The people of Louisville deserve clean streets," said Mayor Fischer. "And we want to work with citizens to make sure they know when sweeping is happening so our streets get cleaned, and nobody has to get towed or ticketed."

City leaders said the notifications cut the number of tickets issued for street-cleaning violations by more than 40 percent.

"More streets got cleaned, more people didn't have to pay a fine, get their car towed. So everybody wins when this happens," said Mayor Fischer.

Subscribe to the alerts by visiting louisvilleky.gov, entering your address in the MyLouisville box at the bottom of the page, and following the instructions for text or email notifications.

Street cleaning is scheduled from March through November. Alerts are sent one week in advance of street sweeping in a general area. A second alert is sent the day before street sweeping to tell residents that their particular block is to be swept.

Signs will also be posted on affected streets prior to 5 p.m. on the business day before street sweeping. No parking is allowed between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. on both sides of the street on sweeping days.

Residents are encouraged to avoid parking in affected areas until 5 p.m. in case sweepers return.

