Kentucky legislators move to defund Planned Parenthood

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky lawmakers are focused on Planned Parenthood as they try to cut the organization's federal funding.

Senate Bill 8 sets up a tiered system for giving out federal family planning funding and puts Planned Parenthood at the bottom.

The group said they already decided not to accept that money, anyway.

The bill's Republican sponsor said he's cutting off the funds just in case Planned Parenthood changes its mind.

The bill passed a Senate committee on Thursday and now heads to the full Senate for a vote.

