Shooting victim taken to Louisville hospital

Louisville Metro police on College Court where the shooting happened. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are investigating after a shooting victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital.

The shooting happened on College Court around 6 p.m. Friday, according to MetroSafe. The victim was taken to the hospital by family members shortly after.

The victim’s condition has not been released.

No suspect information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

