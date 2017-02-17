House catches fire in Prospect

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Firefighters are working to put out flames after a home caught fire in Prospect.

The fire was reported in the 10900 block of Worthington Lane shortly before 7 p.m. Friday, according to MetroSafe.

When fire crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the home.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

