2 shot in Louisville's Park DuValle neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are investigating after two people were shot in the Park DuValle neighborhood.

The shootings were reported in the 3500 block of Stratton Avenue at 8:55 p.m. Friday, according to MetroSafe.

The condition of the victims have not been released.

No suspect information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

