1 dead in shooting on I-264 in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – One person died after being shot near Interstate 264, or the Watterson Expressway, according to Louisville Metro police.

Police found the victim in a vehicle on I-264 westbound, near the Taylor Boulevard ramp, at 11:45 p.m. Friday, according to MetroSafe.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Lanes on I-264 around the shooting have been shut down.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

