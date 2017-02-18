Barbers teaming up to help community

The Urban Barbers of Louisville and the Louisville Urban League are teaming up for the Urban Shop Talk forum.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Some local barbers are offering more than a fresh cut, they are working together to help take back your streets. They are talking about some pretty important issues facing our community.

Seven area barbers are teaming up for the first-ever Urban Shop Talk forum.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Oldham Co middle schoolers invent 'green' cigarette

+ Neglected horses recovering in Oldham County

+ KY foster care panels in need of volunteers

The Urban Barbers of Louisville and the Louisville Urban League are coming together up for the event. Barbers will be cutting hair and having an open dialogue with the community.

"Just to create some thought and get some solutions to the social ills that are plaguing our community," said J Alexander with the Urban Barbers of Louisville. "Only one way to really do combat the social ills is meet them head on. A lot of times barbers serve as mentors. That's our job and our goal outside of cutting hair is to really mentor and reach the community."

The Urban Shop Talk forum is open to everyone. It will be on Sunday, February 19th at the Urban League 1535 W Broadway in Louisville from 2:30-5:30 p.m.



Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.