Gas leak reported in Buechel, 3 buildings evacuated

No evacuations have been ordered. (Source: Julian Glover/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Buechel Fire Department has reported to the scene of a gas leak.

The leak was reported around 7:50 a.m. on Saturday in the 1100 block of Donard Park Avenue. This location is across the street from the Bashford Manor Walmart.

LG&E and the Louisville Water Company are actively looking for the source.

Three buildings have been evacuated according to Buechel Fire Chief Adam Jones. This evacuation impacts about 40 people. TARC has sent a bus to keep the residents out of the elements.

