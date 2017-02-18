Coroner identifies man stabbed outside restaurant

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner's office has confirmed the identity of a man who died from stab wounds Friday afternoon.

Nicholas Morris, 33, died from multiple stab wounds in an operating room at University hospital.

>>RELATED STORY: Man stabbed at restaurant dies

Morris was a cook at Ciao Restaurant on Payne Street. Morris was stabbed while taking a break behind the restaurant by an unknown assailant.

Pizzonia released the following statement about Morris' death on Friday afternoon:

"Our staff will be mourning the senseless loss of our colleague. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and three young children as they come to grips with the loss of their father. We are asking for anyone with information to come forward and please speak with the Louisville Metro Police. Senseless deaths are happening through our entire community but this one has affected the Ciao family. We have set up a Go Fund Me page at www.GoFundMe.com (Search Nicholas Morris Memorial) to support the family. Ciao will reopen tomorrow with a portion of our proceeds going to that fund."

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.