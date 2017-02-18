Clifton tree serves as anchor for community

Members of the Clifton community gathered to celebrate The Clifton Tree on Saturday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Members of a Louisville neighborhood joined together Saturday in hopes of creating a new tradition.

Members of the Clifton community gathered to celebrate The Clifton Tree.

Council members said the red oak tree symbolizes stability, strength, and patient growth.

The tree is expected to live for 150 years and grow up to 80 feet.

Council members hope the tree will be used as a gathering spot for the community during marriages, birthdays, and other celebrations.

