Fight erupts at girls high school basketball game

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE/LEX18) - A week ago, the Tates Creek and Henry Clay female basketball players fought on the Commodores floor which resulted in a Blue Devil player being suspended.

Friday night, the same teams played at Henry Clay. The Blue Devils were leading 52-25 with 1:03 left in the third quarter when a couple of players got tied up fighting for the ball. One pulled the other down and an official immediately jumped in to try and break up the fight.

A Henry Clay player threw several punches while a Tates Creek player on the bottom of the pile kicked at one of the Blue Devils.

Both coaches sent their players to their respective locker rooms and the referees quickly conferred and called the game for the safety of players. It will be up to the Kentucky High School Athletic Association as to whether or not Henry Clay gets the win and which players would be suspended.

Fayette County Public Schools spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall released a statement about the fight:

"During the third quarter of the Henry Clay High School vs. Tates Creek High School varsity girls basketball game, officials made the decision to end the game early after an altercation between players. The incident is under investigation and we will take appropriate disciplinary action to ensure that we continue to uphold our high standard of good sportsmanship in all interscholastic athletic events within Fayette County. We will follow all KHSAA guidelines and work with that organization as we move forward."

