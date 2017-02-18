8 Louisville defeats Virginia Tech, 94-90

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Cardinals defeated Virginia Tech 94-90 Saturday at the KFC Yum! Center.

Donovan Mitchell started the game hot, scoring 13 of Louisville's first 16 points.

Mitchell led all scorers with 26 points on the day, including shooting 5-7 from beyond the arc.

Jaylen Johnson had a good outing for Louisville with 16 points and eight rebounds in 30 minutes of play.

The Cards had a big edge on second-chance points, 26-3.

Virginia Tech lead at the half, 44-43. And hung with Louisville all throughout the second half.

Quentin Snider also performed well for the Cards, he had 19 points and four assists.

Saturday's win was the 1,800th in Louisville program history.

Louisville is now 22-5 on the season, 10-4 ACC.

The Cards move on to face the Tarheels of North Carolina in Chapel Hill on Wednesday at 9 p.m.

