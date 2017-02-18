Gunshot victim shows up at University Hospital

A shooting victim showed up at University of Louisville Hospital on Saturday. (Source: William Joy/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon.

A gunshot victim showed up at University of Louisville Hospital just after 3 p.m., according to MetroSafe.

The victim was shot in the leg, LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said. Their identity has not been released.

Police are working to determine where the shooting took place.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

