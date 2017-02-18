13 Kentucky defeats Georgia, 82-77

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky Wildcats defeated Georgia Saturday night, 82-77.

De'Aaron Fox led Kentucky with 16 points, five rebounds and five assists.

Kentucky dominated the boards, out-rebounding the Bulldogs, 41-26.

Derek Willis tied his career high with 12 rebounds.

Georgia Junior Yante Maten was injured early on in a tie up and left the game.

Kentucky led by just two at the half, 33-31.

Bam Adebayo also had a big day for the Cats, with 13 points and eight boards.

Tensions were high early in the second half, both Kentucky's Malik Monk and Georgia's Mike Edwards received technical fouls, and Kentucky Coach John Calipari got a bench warning. This after an incident involving Monk's shot being blocked by Derek Ogbeide, and the conversation thereafter.

Those tensions continued throughout the second half, with very physical play.

Kentucky hit its free throws down the stretch to seal the win.

The Wildcats are now 22-5, 8-6 SEC. They travel to Missouri to play the Tigers on Tuesday.

