Neighbors in food deserts plan farmer's markets

These plants will go to those living in food deserts in Louisville. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Neighbors are organizing pop-up farmers markets to combat the food deserts they call home.

Fresh Stop markets are pop-up organic farmers markets planned by those living in food insecure neighborhoods.

“I usually have to venture out of the neighborhood out of the west end,” Patrice Malone said.

Malone lives in the Chickasaw neighborhood, and says the rows of fast food restaurants and limited grocery stores on Broadway don't offer fresh fruits and vegetables.

“Here in the West End our neighborhoods are littered with crime, and littered with a lot of negative things," Malone said. "But the Fresh Stop markets are very positive."

Malone has bought into a pop-up farmers market knows as Fresh Stop markets. She and other neighbors pay what they can afford between $6 and $40 to receive a variety of fruit and vegetables from May to December.

“We are able to pool our money ahead of time and promise a market to the farmers during the winter so they can buy their seeds and start planting,” Karyn Moscowitz said.

Moscowitz is the Executive Director of New Roots. Since 2009 the non-profit helped neighbors organize and grow 11 Fresh Stop markets from Shawnee to Germantown.

“At first we couldn't really find a lot of farmers who were willing to set up markets in limited resource neighborhood,” Moscowitz said.

About 100 families signed up for the first season of Fresh Stop markets.

In 2017, New Roots is forecasting close to 1,600 families participating. The farmers at Rootbound Farm say it only makes sense to partner with the Fresh Stop markets.

“We are starting to see the families sign up and say they will be on board with us to get vegetables all summer long so it give us a lot of energy,” Bree Pearsall said.

Malone is also energized to do something about the title the USDA has given her neighborhood, a food desert with low income and low access to food.

“The opportunity is there for people to get involved and to be able to eat and have access to the foods that they need to eat to be healthy,” Malone said.

Directors at New Roots are welcoming community members to get involved now. More info on how you can attend an informational meeting can be found here.

