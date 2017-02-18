Two people shot at bus stop on west Broadway

Police have this scene roped off at 28th and Broadway. (Source: Daniel Paxton/ WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are responding to a shooting at a bus stop, Metrosafe confirms.

Two men were found shot at the bus stop at 28th and Broadway.

They were a black male, shot in the leg and a white male, shot in the arm. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

WAVE 3 News will update this story as more information becomes available.

