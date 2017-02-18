Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana open cookie warehouse

Millions of cookies will be handed out for delivery in the coming days. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It's officially Girl Scout Cookie season in Kentuckiana.

The Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana opened their cookie warehouse Saturday afternoon.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Neighbors in food deserts plan farmer's markets

+ Student robbed outside Jeffersontown High, security heightened

+ Fight erupts at girls high school basketball game

NASCAR Champion Ben Rhodes helped them open the warehouse by loading his vehicle with hundreds of cases of Girl Scout cookies to deliver to area VA Hospitals.

The cookie warehouse will be open all weekend and thousands of troops from around the area will pick up the 1.7 million boxes of cookies that have been sold since January.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.