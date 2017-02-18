CAPER to benefit Family and Children's Place held Saturday

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Silent and live auctions and the Denny Crum Service Award headlined the CAPER to benefit Family and Children's Place on Saturday.

Former U of L Coach Denny Crum and his wife Susan co-hosted the event Saturday, and presented former Card Darrell Griffith with the Service Award.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana open cookie warehouse

+ Neighbors in food deserts plan farmer's markets

+ #8 Louisville defeats Virginia Tech, 94-90

There were silent and live auctions at the event, including sports memorabilia, a four-hour ride-along with LMPD, four tickets to the UPS flight simulator and ticket packages to Churchill Downs and the Kentucky Derby Museum.

Food and desserts were also offered, from local restaurants like Comfy Cow and Mark's Feed Store.

The fundraiser took place at the Galt House, just down the street from the KFC Yum! Center, and Cardinal players and coaches stopped by after the game for photos and autographs with fans.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.