Get a taste of Louisville at Taste of 502

The Taste of 502 begins at 6 p.m. at the Seelbach Hilton Hotel. (Source: Katherine Kington)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - What are you in the mood for? Steak, Fish, BBQ? If you've ever wanted to try several different local restaurants all under one roof, you can on Monday at Taste of 502.

At the Taste of 502, you can experience special menu items from restaurants who will take part in 502 Restaurant Week which is February 22nd - March 8th. Taste of 502 will take place at the Seelbach Hilton Hotel from 6-8 p.m.

Some of the restaurants taking part in the preview event are Captain's Quarters, Eddie Merlot's, Exchange Pub + Kitchen, LouVino, and Mesh. There will also be wine and spirits from around the area. New this year is Dessert Row.

Tickets are $45. Money is also going to be raised for the YMCA Safe Place services.

For tickets and more information, go to 502Foodie.com.

