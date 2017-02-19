Fire displaces boarding home residents in Shawnee neighborhood

Fire broke out in a boarding home in the 4100 block of West Broadway on Sunday. (Source: Andreina Centlivre/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Nine people living in a boarding home in West Louisville were displaced on Sunday when a fire broke out at the house.

Fire crews were called to the 4100 block of West Broadway at about 8 a.m. They found a smoke and flames coming from the second floor of the home.

It took 25 firefighters about 13 minutes to put the fire out, Lt. Colonel Jeff Botner said.

The fire department was at the house last week for routine inspections and ensured the smoke alarms were working.

One resident told WAVE 3 News the smoke alarm woke her up and she was able to make it out of the house safely.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.

Red Cross is assisting the people who were living in the home.

