Highlands offers visitors taste tour of its restaurants

Taste of the Highlands organizers stopped by to discuss the event on Weekend Sunrise. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Highlands is offering a visitors a chance to tour their community using their taste buds.

The Highlands Commerce Guild is hosting A Taste of the Highlands to celebrate the city's unique restaurants on Bardstown Road and Baxter Avenue.

The event will take place on Tuesday, February 28th at the Highlands Community Campus on East Breckinridge Street from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Up to 20 businesses will take part including Asiatique, Bristol Bar and Grille, The Cafe, and Great Flood Brewery.

Billy Goat Strut Revue will perform at the event.

Guests must be at least 21 years old.

Proceeds from the event will go to Highlands Community Ministries which offers food and financial help to those in the Highlands community.

To learn more about the event and buy tickets click here.

