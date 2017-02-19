Columbus 15-year-old hit, killed by SUV - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Columbus 15-year-old hit, killed by SUV

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer
Garn was a student at Columbus East High School. (Source: Raycom News Network) Garn was a student at Columbus East High School. (Source: Raycom News Network)

COLUMBUS, IN (WAVE) - A 15-year-old Columbus boy has died after being hit by an SUV. 

Abbott Garn got out of a stopped SUV on Franklin Street after 9 p.m. Saturday night.

According to Columbus police, when Garn tried to get back into the vehicle as it began to move he was hit.

Garn was taken by medical helicopter to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis where he died from his injuries.

Garn was a student at Columbus East High School.

Columbus police said the incident is still under investigation. 

